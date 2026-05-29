Premiere shows for 'Peddi' start June 3 in Andhra Pradesh
Big news for movie fans: Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi is set for premiere shows across Andhra Pradesh, kicking off June 3, 2026, at 8pm.
Tickets start at ₹600 (GST included), with a temporary price bump: ₹100 extra for single screens and ₹125 more at multiplexes during the first week.
'Peddi' keeps old revenue model
To reach as many viewers as possible, there'll be five screenings daily in the opening week.
This comes right after the Telugu film industry settled a major dispute over rentals and revenue sharing; from July they're switching to a percentage-sharing model, but Peddi will still use the old system.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, plus music by AR Rahman, Peddi explores themes of identity and empowerment, and it's already creating quite a buzz.