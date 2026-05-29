Premiere shows for 'Peddi' start June 3 in Andhra Pradesh

'Peddi' keeps old revenue model

To reach as many viewers as possible, there'll be five screenings daily in the opening week.

This comes right after the Telugu film industry settled a major dispute over rentals and revenue sharing; from July they're switching to a percentage-sharing model, but Peddi will still use the old system.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, plus music by AR Rahman, Peddi explores themes of identity and empowerment, and it's already creating quite a buzz.