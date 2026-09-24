Presley Gerber's death: Model was found dead in rehab bedroom
What's the story
Model Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, was found dead in a Santa Monica, California, rehabilitation center on September 20. He was 27. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, with an investigation underway. According to TMZ, his body was discovered near a bed in the facility's bedroom on September 20.
Ongoing inquiry
Gerber was under the influence upon checking into rehab
Despite the discovery of Gerber's body, sources have told the outlet that fentanyl has not been implicated in the ongoing investigation into his death.
He had checked into the rehab facility for treatment the same weekend he was pronounced dead; reportedly, he arrived under the influence of a substance.
He was also prescribed ketamine by a doctor, despite having a "regular problem" with it.
Personal battles
Gerber had been open about mental health struggles
Gerber had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health before his untimely death.
He even took a brief hiatus from social media last November to focus on his mental health.
During this time, he emphasized his intention to return "stronger, clearer, more intentional than ever" and to help others dealing with similar issues.
Family tragedy
Kaia Gerber is struggling to cope with her brother's death
Gerber is survived by his parents and younger sister, Kaia Gerber.
According to Page Six, Kaia is struggling with her brother's death.
A source told the outlet that "Kaia and Presley were insanely close," adding, "I don't know how she's going to go on without him."