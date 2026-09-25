Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber spent 'years' getting son Presley help
What's the story
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, reportedly did everything they could to help their son, Presley Gerber, with his substance abuse issues. A source told PEOPLE that the couple spent "years" trying to get him treatment through therapy, inpatient and outpatient rehab programs, and "so many types of homeopathic therapies." They also hired multiple sober coaches who were with Presley almost all the time.
Career support
Presley was 'clean' in the winter
The insider added that Crawford and Gerber "would guide" Presley into "working as a model, photographer, anything he was excited about; they would support him."
Despite their efforts, Presley's substance abuse issues worsened in the past year.
The source said, "He had a stretch of time in the winter where he was clean, and his family was thrilled," but things took a turn later on.
Investigation ongoing
Presley died at a rehab facility
Presley, 27, died at a rehab facility on September 20.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report confirmed his autopsy was completed, but the official cause of death has been deferred.
In a statement to the outlet, the L.A. County Medical Examiner said Presley's death is still under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department and that there is "limited information available."
Family grief
Kaia Gerber is 'still in disbelief'
Kaia Gerber, Presley's younger sister, is devastated by his death.
A source said, "She's shaken and still in disbelief."
"Family and friends have rallied around her. She doesn't want to be alone and has people with her around the clock."
Crawford and Gerber were last seen publicly with Presley at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch event on June 11.