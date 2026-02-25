'Pride and Prejudice' teaser out: When to watch on Netflix 

A new six-part adaptation of Jane Austen 's Pride and Prejudice, featuring Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, is set to premiere in 2026. The first teaser was released on Tuesday, hinting at an emotionally nuanced retelling that pays homage to Austen's wit and social commentary. The series will be available on Netflix globally, including India.

Series details Focus on emotional depth and social commentary Written by Dolly Alderton, the series is being touted as a faithful adaptation of Austen's original text. The promotional material indicates that the creators are focusing on the novelist's wit, social commentary, and emotional depth instead of introducing modern elements. The goal is to honor the essence of the book while making it accessible for today's audiences.

Teaser insights Teaser showcases slow-burn romance and tension-filled chemistry The teaser sets a contemplative tone with Elizabeth sitting on a rooftop under a gray English sky. The visuals include galloping horses, stolen glances, and Darcy's grand entrance on horseback. Their chemistry is depicted through silence and tension rather than overt declarations of love. A Regency-era ball scene focuses on charged pauses and expressive body language, hinting at the slow-burn romance between Elizabeth and Darcy.

