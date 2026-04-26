Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces beating retreat music on waves Entertainment Apr 26, 2026

Good news for music lovers: Prime Minister Modi just announced that the iconic tunes from India's Beating Retreat ceremony are now up on the WAVES OTT platform.

This annual event wraps up Republic Day celebrations at Vijay Chowk and spotlights the musical talents of our armed forces.

The PM also shared that these tracks will be available on more platforms in the future, making it even easier to enjoy these patriotic melodies.