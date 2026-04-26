Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces beating retreat music on waves
Good news for music lovers: Prime Minister Modi just announced that the iconic tunes from India's Beating Retreat ceremony are now up on the WAVES OTT platform.
This annual event wraps up Republic Day celebrations at Vijay Chowk and spotlights the musical talents of our armed forces.
The PM also shared that these tracks will be available on more platforms in the future, making it even easier to enjoy these patriotic melodies.
Beating Retreat features bands' standout formations
This year's Beating Retreat, a tradition since the 1950s, brought together bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and Central Armed Police Forces for some standout performances.
Highlights included the Air Force's Sindoor and Navy's Matsya Yantra formations.
The Army band gave a nod to 150 years of Vande Mataram and even celebrated India's cricket wins, blending history with a bit of current pride.