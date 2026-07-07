Muhammad Ali series 'The Greatest': Premise, cast, premiere date
What's the story
Prime Video has announced that its upcoming limited series, The Greatest, will premiere on November 4. The announcement was made during a presentation at the Essence Festival of Culture. The show is an intimate exploration of the life and career of boxing champion Muhammad Ali. It stars Jaalen Best as Ali and features a host of other actors, including Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, and Michael Ealy.
Series details
The show is executive produced by Ali's widow
The Greatest is the first authorized scripted series about Ali's life. It will dive into pivotal moments of his life and career, both inside and outside the boxing ring. The show has been executive produced by Lonnie Ali, the late boxer's widow. The eight-episode series promises to give viewers an in-depth look at Ali's journey as a boxing champion, humanitarian, and global icon.
Production details
Production details and other crew members
The Greatest is a collaborative effort between Blue Monday Productions, Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company. Other executive producers include Aiyana White, Jeff Augustin, and Owen Shiflett; Michele Anthony; Boyd Muir; David Blackman; and Stefano Agosto as co-executive producers. A tight, engrossing teaser trailer was also released by the streamer recently.