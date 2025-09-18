'We Were Liars' renewed for Season 2: Everything we know

Prime Video has officially renewed the mystery thriller series We Were Liars for a second season. The show, based on E Lockhart's bestselling novel, debuted in June to breakout success. The story follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her close-knit friends, nicknamed the Liars, as they spend their summer on a private island in New England. The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into the secrets of Beechwood Island and explore new twists and turns in the story.

Showrunners' reaction Showrunners express gratitude for the show's success Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie, the showrunners of We Were Liars, expressed their gratitude for the show's success. They said in a statement, "We loved making this show with so many spectacular humans. The fan response was truly special." "There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can't wait to keep digging them up."

Talent recognition Erin Underhill calls renewal a testament to team's talent Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, also spoke about the show's renewal. She called it a "testament to Julie and this cast and crew's extraordinary talent." The renewal further solidifies the partnership between Universal Television and Amazon MGM Studios.