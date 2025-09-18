'Bads of Bollywood' screening: Here's what the first reviews said

Aryan Khan , son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan , has made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show was screened for industry insiders on Wednesday night, and early reviews are out. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia praised the series as "entertaining and spoofy." He also congratulated the team and SRK- Gauri Khan for their contribution to this project.

Praise 'Bhai binge karna padega,' wrote Dholakia Dholakia took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the first episode. He wrote, "Not Star but ***'s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan's @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!" "All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho- watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! #MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria- Bravo."

Twitter Post See the post here Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan ‘s @NetflixIndia show !! Bhai Binge Karna padega !!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the… — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 17, 2025

Instagram Story Sunita Gowariker's sweet note for Khan Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's wife, Sunita Gowariker, also praised the show in a sweet note she posted on Instagram Stories. Posting a photo with Khan, she wrote, "Dear Aryan, kudos for making such an amazing, entertaining, funny series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. You have outdone yourself. Wishing you success and only success always! God bless you." Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar wrote, "May this be the start of something truly amazing."