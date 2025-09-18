LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bads of Bollywood' screening: Here's what the first reviews said
Summarize
'Bads of Bollywood' screening: Here's what the first reviews said
'The Ba *ds of Bollywood' is streaming now

'Bads of Bollywood' screening: Here's what the first reviews said

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 18, 2025
01:18 pm
What's the story

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show was screened for industry insiders on Wednesday night, and early reviews are out. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia praised the series as "entertaining and spoofy." He also congratulated the team and SRK-Gauri Khan for their contribution to this project.

Praise

'Bhai binge karna padega,' wrote Dholakia

Dholakia took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the first episode. He wrote, "Not Star but ***'s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan's @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!" "All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho- watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! #MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria- Bravo."

Twitter Post

See the post here

Instagram Story

Sunita Gowariker's sweet note for Khan

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's wife, Sunita Gowariker, also praised the show in a sweet note she posted on Instagram Stories. Posting a photo with Khan, she wrote, "Dear Aryan, kudos for making such an amazing, entertaining, funny series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. You have outdone yourself. Wishing you success and only success always! God bless you." Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar wrote, "May this be the start of something truly amazing."

Show details

Cast and crew of the show

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. It also features Bobby Deol, Rajat Bedi, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. The show features cameos by Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh, among others. The show is streaming on Netflix now.