'Bads of Bollywood' screening: Here's what the first reviews said
What's the story
Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show was screened for industry insiders on Wednesday night, and early reviews are out. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia praised the series as "entertaining and spoofy." He also congratulated the team and SRK-Gauri Khan for their contribution to this project.
Praise
'Bhai binge karna padega,' wrote Dholakia
Dholakia took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the first episode. He wrote, "Not Star but ***'s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan's @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!" "All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho- watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! #MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria- Bravo."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Not Star but ***’s are born!! What— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 17, 2025
an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episodeof #aryanKhan ‘s @NetflixIndia show !! Bhai BingeKarna padega !!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the…
Instagram Story
Sunita Gowariker's sweet note for Khan
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's wife, Sunita Gowariker, also praised the show in a sweet note she posted on Instagram Stories. Posting a photo with Khan, she wrote, "Dear Aryan, kudos for making such an amazing, entertaining, funny series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. You have outdone yourself. Wishing you success and only success always! God bless you." Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar wrote, "May this be the start of something truly amazing."
Show details
Cast and crew of the show
The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles. It also features Bobby Deol, Rajat Bedi, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. The show features cameos by Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh, among others. The show is streaming on Netflix now.