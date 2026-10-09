Prime Video debuts 'Chaar Yaar' starring Panday on October 23
Prime Video is dropping a new series called Chaar Yaar, starring Chunky Panday, on October 23.
Set in early 2000s Mumbai, the story follows four friends, Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer, who get pulled into crime as they try to survive tough times.
The tagline sums it up: "Four friends, one theft, and no turning back."
'Chaar Yaar' streams in Hindi worldwide
Alongside Panday, the cast features Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta, and Sai Tamhankar.
Nikhil Madhok from Prime Video says, "Chaar Yaar combines friendship, ambition, humor, and unexpected twists that make it a thoroughly entertaining ride," and "We have always been at the forefront of backing new talent, and the stellar performances from our young lead cast are an absolute treat to watch. Vinay Waikul's direction and craft bring a unique new flavor to this world. And we can't wait for audiences around the world to experience this story when it premieres on October 23."
Chaar Yaar streams in Hindi across India and over 240 countries starting October 23.