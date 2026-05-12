Prime Video debuts 'Off Campus' May 13 from Kennedy books
Entertainment
Prime Video is dropping Off Campus, a new romantic drama series, on May 13.
Inspired by Elle Kennedy's hit books, the show follows introverted music student Hannah Wells and hockey team captain Garrett Graham as their fake-dating deal unexpectedly turns into something real while they juggle college life.
Wells and Graham navigate college romance
Set at Briar University, Off Campus dives into romance, heartbreak, and all the messy emotions of being a student.
Expect lots of relatable moments (study sessions, awkward crushes, and figuring out who you are) wrapped up in a story about two people learning that sometimes the best connections are the ones you don't plan for.