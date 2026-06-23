Prime Video drops 'Alliance' trailer, Kemmu hosts daily 6-week series
Prime Video just dropped the trailer for Alliance, a new reality show hosted by Kunal Kemmu.
Launching June 26, it's set to run for six weeks with daily episodes.
Expect plenty of drama, strategy, and shifting alliances as contestants navigate relationships and unexpected twists.
Kemmu says "Alliance is unlike any reality show I have known," describing it as a format that keeps everyone on their toes.
'Alliance' celebrity pairs at noon
Alliance brings together some interesting celebrity pairs, like Ravi Kishan with his daughter Riva, Kushal Tandon teaming up with Arsalan Goni, and Mini Mathur alongside Nikhil Chinappa.
You'll also see faces from gaming and social media in the mix.
Episodes drop every day at 12pm. so if you love unpredictable reality TV, this one might be worth checking out.
Kemmu says he's excited to dive into this unique concept focused on adapting and building connections.