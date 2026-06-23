Prime Video drops 'Alliance' trailer, Kemmu hosts daily 6-week series

'Alliance' celebrity pairs at noon

Alliance brings together some interesting celebrity pairs, like Ravi Kishan with his daughter Riva, Kushal Tandon teaming up with Arsalan Goni, and Mini Mathur alongside Nikhil Chinappa.

You'll also see faces from gaming and social media in the mix.

Episodes drop every day at 12pm. so if you love unpredictable reality TV, this one might be worth checking out.

Kemmu says he's excited to dive into this unique concept focused on adapting and building connections.