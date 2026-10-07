Prime Video drops 'The Traitors Telugu' trailer Sajja-hosted Oct 15
Entertainment
Prime Video just dropped the trailer for The Traitors Telugu, a reality show hosted by Teja Sajja where trust and betrayal take center stage.
With 20 celebrities playing mind games and forming alliances, the series kicks off on October 15, 2026, promising plenty of twists as players try to outsmart each other.
Cast features Sripada Vardhan Mahavadi
The cast is packed with names like Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, and more, all set to test their strategy skills.
If you're into shows about social dynamics and big reveals, this one's all about building trust (and breaking it) in a game where only the sharpest make it to the end.