Prime Video premieres 'Babita Singh Reporting' August 28 starring Sajayan
Prime Video is bringing Babita Singh Reporting, an investigative drama starring Nimisha Sajayan, to your screens on August 28.
The story follows Babita, a suspended cop who dives into her childhood friend's murder case, unraveling not just clues, but also her own struggles with loss and self-discovery.
Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar round out the cast.
Pandit and Vyas explore personal growth
Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the film digs into family dynamics and personal growth alongside its crime plot.
Executive producer Sudip Sharma (of Paatal Lok fame) says, "The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life," said Sudip Sharma, the film's executive producer.
Plus, Prime Video just dropped the first-look poster on Instagram if you want a sneak peek!