Prime Video premieres 'Babita Singh Reporting' August 28 starring Sajayan

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the film digs into family dynamics and personal growth alongside its crime plot.

Executive producer Sudip Sharma (of Paatal Lok fame) says, "The movie unfolds around a crime, but at its heart, it is also about the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life," said Sudip Sharma, the film's executive producer.

Plus, Prime Video just dropped the first-look poster on Instagram if you want a sneak peek!