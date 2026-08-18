Prime Video premieres 'The Revolutionaries' worldwide September 11 Advani directs

The series features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada as real-life revolutionaries like Rash Behari Bose and Bagha Jatin.

Set after the 1857 revolt, it highlights how underground groups challenged British rule with secret networks and armed resistance.

The Revolutionaries will stream in six Indian languages with subtitles, so viewers across more than 240 countries and territories can tune in.

If you liked Mumbai Diaries or are into India's history with a personal twist, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.