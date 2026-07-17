Prime Video releases 'The Runner' trailer starring Gadot as Maia
Entertainment
Prime Video just dropped the trailer for The Runner, a psychological thriller starring Gal Gadot as Maia.
Her morning jog takes a dark turn when she gets a call: her son's been kidnapped.
To get him back, Maia has to follow strict instructions: keep moving, do exactly as told, and don't tell anyone.
Macdonald directs 'The Runner' September 2
Directed by Kevin Macdonald, The Runner also features Damian Lewis, Rory Wilmot, and Alfred Enoch. The screenplay is by Mark Gibson with David Kosse producing.
Catch it on Prime Video starting September 2.