Prime Video renews 'Off Campus' Season 2 adapting 'The Score' Entertainment May 29, 2026

Amazon Prime Video is bringing back Off Campus for Season two, and this time Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn are stepping in as Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis.

The show will adapt Elle Kennedy's novel The Score, skipping over The Mistake.

Fans of the first season can relax: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli (Hannah and Garrett) are sticking around.