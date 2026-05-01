Prime Video renews 'Off Campus' Season 2 adapting 'The Score'
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video is bringing back Off Campus for Season two, and this time Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn are stepping in as Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis.
The show will adapt Elle Kennedy's novel The Score, skipping over The Mistake.
Fans of the first season can relax: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli (Hannah and Garrett) are sticking around.
Levy: 8 'Off campus' scripts ready
Showrunner Louisa Levy says all eight scripts are ready to go.
Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and India Fowler join the cast, while Philipa Soo will pop up throughout the season.
Levy hints that we'll see Briar University's characters grow as they head into a new chapter together.
Filming kicks off soon!