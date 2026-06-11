Prime Video unveils 'Isakapatnam' 7 episode thriller on July 2
Prime Video is rolling out Isakapatnam, a Telugu crime thriller set in the gritty port town of the 1990s.
Dropping worldwide on July 2, this seven-episode series stars Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh in a trio (a woman seeking justice, a conflicted henchman, and a man fueled by revenge) teaming up to take down Naidu.
'Isakapatnam' explores crime and political tensions
Isakapatnam digs into the city's dark side with stories of crime, political tension, and tangled family rivalries.
Produced by Tamada Media Productions (Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra), it features an ensemble cast including Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, and Rajeev Kanakala.
The script comes from Prashant Ragathi with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed.
'Isakapatnam' streams globally in multiple languages
The series streams in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil and Hindi, plus subtitles in English and more.
So whether you're watching in India or anywhere across 240-plus countries and territories, you won't miss out.