Prime Video's 'Elle' chronicles Elle Woods's 1995 move to Seattle Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Prime Video's new series Elle (out July 1) rewinds to Elle Woods's high school days in 1995, before she became the Harvard legend we know from Legally Blonde.

The story kicks off as her family moves from Bel-Air to Seattle after her dad's plastic surgery business hits trouble, offering a peek at what shaped young Elle (played by Lexi Minetree).