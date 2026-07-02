Prime Video's 'Elle' chronicles Elle Woods's 1995 move to Seattle
Prime Video's new series Elle (out July 1) rewinds to Elle Woods's high school days in 1995, before she became the Harvard legend we know from Legally Blonde.
The story kicks off as her family moves from Bel-Air to Seattle after her dad's plastic surgery business hits trouble, offering a peek at what shaped young Elle (played by Lexi Minetree).
'Elle' shot in Vancouver and LA
Though set in Seattle, most of Elle was shot around Vancouver: think Burnaby's Central Park and Tsawwassen standing in for the Pacific Northwest vibe.
Scenes meant to be in Bel-Air used real spots like Rodeo Drive and Culver City.
For season two, Port Coquitlam's PoCo Bowl got a makeover as Tower Records.
Minetree steps into Witherspoon's 'Elle' role
Lexi Minetree steps into Reese Witherspoon's iconic shoes as teen Elle, with Tom Everett Scott and June Diane Raphael playing her parents.
The show also features Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and the late James Van Der Beek as key characters shaping Elle's early journey.