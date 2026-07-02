Prime Video's 'Elle' prequel shaped by Witherspoon with Minetree starring
Entertainment
Elle, the new Prime Video series, takes us back to Elle Woods's high school days, long before she became the Legally Blonde icon.
Lexi Minetree steps into Elle's shoes, but it's Reese Witherspoon's vision that sparked this prequel.
Even though she does not play Elle Woods, her influence is all over the show.
Moore: Witherspoon drew on youth, motherhood
Executive producer Jason Moore shared that Reese drew from her own teenage years and experiences as a mom to Ava (26), Deacon (22), and Tennessee (13) to help shape Elle's story.
He called their partnership one of his most creative ever, saying Reese brought fresh honesty and depth to Elle's journey about finding yourself and growing up.