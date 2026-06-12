Prince Harry and Meghan frustrated by Pippa Middleton security approval
Entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling frustrated about royal security rules after seeing Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews get the green light to boost their home security, like adding an electric gate.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan lost their official protection when they stepped back from royal duties, which still doesn't sit right with them.
Prince Harry's protection under UK review
A source shared that Harry and Meghan don't blame Pippa or James personally, but they see a double standard. They think it's unfair they while others get support.
The UK government is now rethinking Harry's protection, especially given his military background and public profile: security remains a big sticking point between him and King Charles.