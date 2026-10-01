Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted at Falkland Arms pub
Entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted keeping it casual at the Falkland Arms pub in the Cotswolds.
Fresh from their move back to the UK they blended in with locals, Harry in jeans and a Santa Barbara Fire Department cap, and Meghan in a black sweater, just enjoying some downtime together.
Sussexes seek bicultural exposure for children
Their return isn't just about geography; it's about giving Archie and Lilibet a taste of both British and American life.
The kids have started at new schools for security reasons, while Meghan plans to continue her lifestyle brand work remotely, and Harry is diving into charity projects.