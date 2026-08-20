Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to set up UK home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to the UK this month with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, their first extended stay since leaving royal life in 2020.
They will set up a private home somewhere in Britain (location still hush-hush), but will keep their places in California and Portugal too.
The move comes just before the children start school in September.
King Charles backs Sussexes's UK return
King Charles is on board, seeing it as a chance to spend more time with his son's family.
While things are still tense between Harry and Prince William, Harry and Meghan remain close with Princess Eugenie.
For Harry, being back also means getting more involved with his UK charities like WellChild and the Invictus community, while Meghan continues her lifestyle brand from abroad.
This step signals that Harry feels more secure about his family's safety in Britain, marking a fresh chapter for the Sussexes.