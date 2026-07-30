Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley face $13.3 million after ruling
Entertainment
Prince Harry, Elton John, and Elizabeth Hurley might have to pay $13.3 million to Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) after their privacy lawsuit was thrown out.
They accused ANL of snooping and phone tapping from the 1990s to 2011, but the court said there wasn't enough proof.
ANL seeks interim payment
ANL wants an interim payment after claiming to have spent more than $45 million on legal fees, but the claimants are offering around $10 million instead, saying ANL's demand is way too high and pointing out they have insurance for more than $21 million in fees.
Prince Harry and Baroness Doreen Lawrence called the ruling "whitewashed," feeling like key evidence was ignored compared to past cases against other media outlets.