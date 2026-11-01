Prince Harry held private meeting at Lotte New York Palace
Entertainment
Prince Harry was seen slipping into the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on November 2 for a private meeting in the Gold Room: no big announcement, just quietly exploring fresh business opportunities.
Details are still under wraps, but it looks like he's got some interesting projects brewing.
Prince Harry and Meghan visit Brussels
Harry's been busy lately: he recently hinted at a new project to help veterans transition to civilian life and just spoke up for sustainable travel at major events like the Clinton Global Initiative.
Up next: he and Meghan are heading to Brussels on November 10 for their first overseas trip since returning to the UK where they'll talk about children's online safety and open the Lost Screen Memorial.