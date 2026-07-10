Prince Harry praises family ahead of 2027 Invictus Games

2027 Invictus Games return to Birmingham

The 2027 Invictus Games are coming to Birmingham, bringing together over 550 wounded, injured, and sick service personnel, veterans, and their families for 12 adaptive sports.

For Harry, it's a full-circle moment: he started the games in Britain back in 2014 after being inspired by the US Warrior Games.

Looking back at those early days, he joked that "some of us have lost our hair," but the spirit is still going strong.