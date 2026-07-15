Prince Harry reunites Archie and Lilibet with King Charles III
Entertainment
Prince Harry just reunited his children, Archie and Lilibet, with their grandfather, King Charles III, at a private spot.
Even though things have been tense in the royal family, Harry made it a priority for his children to stay connected with their roots.
Visit underscores Harry's commitment to family
King Charles was reportedly thrilled to spend time with his grandchildren, especially since they've mostly grown up away from royal life.
The visit came right after what Harry called a "nightmare" week, making the family moment feel extra meaningful.
Despite all the public drama, this get-together shows Harry's commitment to keeping family bonds strong, even when it's not easy.