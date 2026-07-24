Prince Harry visited Althorp with his children, Meghan posted photos
Entertainment
Prince Harry brought his kids, Archie and Lilibet, to Althorp (Princess Diana's childhood estate) during his UK summer trip.
Meghan shared sweet photos on Instagram, including one of Harry and Archie holding flowers with little Lilibet trailing behind on the grounds.
Trip honored Diana and connected families
Althorp isn't just any estate for Harry: it's where his mother Diana grew up and is buried.
He's talked about visiting in his memoir, Spare.
The trip was also a chance for Archie and Lilibet to connect with both sides of their family: they met King Charles at Highgrove, and Diana's sisters had been there for Lilibet's christening.
For Harry, it was a meaningful way to honor his mom while making new memories with his own kids.