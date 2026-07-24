Prince Harry visited Althorp with his children, Meghan posted photos

Althorp isn't just any estate for Harry: it's where his mother Diana grew up and is buried.

He's talked about visiting in his memoir, Spare.

The trip was also a chance for Archie and Lilibet to connect with both sides of their family: they met King Charles at Highgrove, and Diana's sisters had been there for Lilibet's christening.

For Harry, it was a meaningful way to honor his mom while making new memories with his own kids.