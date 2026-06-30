Prince William and Kate Middleton skip Swift and Kelce's wedding

Prince William and Swift longtime friends

William and Swift have been friends since meeting at a 2013 charity gala.

Their bond was on display in June 2024 when William brought his kids to Swift's Eras Tour for his birthday, with backstage photos of the royals, Swift, and Kelce quickly going viral.

Still, despite their friendly history (and the couple's high-profile engagement in August 2025), William and Kate won't be on the guest list for this one.