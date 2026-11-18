Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Chanakya School in Mumbai
On their Mumbai trip, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Chanakya School of Craft, a place that's all about teaching women traditional embroidery skills and connecting them with big fashion names such as Dior.
Their stop shone a light on how the school is helping keep Indian craft alive while giving women more independence in the global fashion scene.
Chanakya trains women in 300+ techniques
Since 2016, Chanakya has trained women in more than 300 embroidery techniques and teamed up with brands such as Gucci and Prada.
They're aiming to train 14,000 women in the next decade, opening doors for graduates to launch their own businesses or work with Chanakya's ateliers and master artisans, blending heritage with what's trending now.