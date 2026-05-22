Prince William says 'hoping' for Swift and Kelce wedding invite

Princess Charlotte 'obsessed' with Swift

Turns out, William's kids are big fans of Taylor Swift, especially Princess Charlotte, who he says is "obsessed by Taylor Swift."

The family caught her Eras Tour at Wembley in 2024 and even snapped selfies with Swift and Kelce backstage.

During the radio chat, William requested a Swift song for his kids and called the concert "amazing," sharing how electric the vibe was.