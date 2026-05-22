Prince William says 'hoping' for Swift and Kelce wedding invite
Entertainment
Prince William just dropped a fun hint about maybe scoring an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding.
On Heart Breakfast, he played it cool with a "No comment," but admitted he's "hoping" for an invite.
The couple, both 36, got engaged last August and are keeping their wedding plans super private. Rumor has it they're planning a low-key ceremony.
Princess Charlotte 'obsessed' with Swift
Turns out, William's kids are big fans of Taylor Swift, especially Princess Charlotte, who he says is "obsessed by Taylor Swift."
The family caught her Eras Tour at Wembley in 2024 and even snapped selfies with Swift and Kelce backstage.
During the radio chat, William requested a Swift song for his kids and called the concert "amazing," sharing how electric the vibe was.