Prince William visits Dharma Productions in Mumbai for Bollywood dance
Prince William stopped by Dharma Productions in Mumbai and got a front row seat to a lively Bollywood dance show.
Dancers in traditional outfits performed Bole Chudiyan and Say Shava Shava from the iconic film < em>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrating the energy of Indian cinema.
Kapoor and Khan welcome Prince William
During his nearly 45-minute visit, Prince William was welcomed by stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
The event highlighted Indian cinema's song, dance, and warm hospitality.