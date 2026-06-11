Princess Diana's letters to actor Terence Stamp head to auction

Personal revelations

Discussing mental health and royal life

In another letter, dated October 17, 1991, Diana expresses, "You are so kind to me, and I'm touched to the core by your understanding of my job/role and what comes with it." She also mentions her struggles with mental health, adding, "Not many people would take the time and trouble to delve into such a complex situation...Three cheers for Prozac, not the American variety, I hasten to add."