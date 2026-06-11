Princess Diana's letters to actor Terence Stamp head to auction
What's the story
Private letters from the late Princess Diana to the late actor Terence Stamp are set to go on sale at Bonhams in London. The correspondence, written between July and December 1991, sheds light on their friendship and covers topics like royal duties, mental health struggles, and social lives. One letter from September 1991 thanks Stamp for lunch, adding, "the champagne was excellent, and I reckon that there aren't many bottles like that around."
Personal revelations
Discussing mental health and royal life
In another letter, dated October 17, 1991, Diana expresses, "You are so kind to me, and I'm touched to the core by your understanding of my job/role and what comes with it." She also mentions her struggles with mental health, adding, "Not many people would take the time and trouble to delve into such a complex situation...Three cheers for Prozac, not the American variety, I hasten to add."
Auction details
Invitation for lunch with a humorous touch
Among the letters for sale is a light-hearted invitation from Diana to Stamp for lunch. The postcard features a bare breast with a face drawn on it, and the message reads, "All The Breast from London." The letters are expected to sell for between £500 ($670) and £2,000 ($2,700) each. They form part of a larger auction of Stamp's estate at Bonhams starting Monday.
Celebrity auction
'Superman' scripts to be auctioned off
A prominent icon of 1960s London, Stamp gained international recognition for portraying General Zod in the Superman franchise. Also going under the hammer are two film scripts bearing his embossed initials, with estimates ranging from £3,000 ($4,000) to £5,000 ($6,700). Personal correspondence from Diana has been sold at auctions before. In 2024, her letters to her former housekeeper Violet Collison were auctioned, while another collection of 32 letters to her friends, Susie and Tarek Kassem, was sold in 2023.