'Prahaar': 'Anupamaa' child actor Princy Prajapati to make Bollywood debut
What's the story
Child actor Princy Prajapati, who rose to fame with Anupamaa, is set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. The biographical courtroom drama, which will hit theaters on August 7, 2026, features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role as special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the cast.
Actor's perspective
'It pushes you to honor their pain, joy...'
Prajapati said in a statement, "Acting in a movie based on a real incident feels thrilling and real. You step into someone's true story, not just a script." "It pushes you to honor their pain, joy and choices. The weight of truth makes every scene matter more." She also called the experience of working with Rao a "masterclass," adding that working with him taught her about focus and generosity.
Career transition
Difference between TV, film acting
Prajapati, who has previously worked with actors like Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, and Manasi Parekh, is excited about her film debut. She reflected on the difference between television and film acting, saying both require different skills. "TV teaches you discipline, confidence and how to face the camera through constant work," she explained. "Films require more depth, silence and attention to every expression." Before Anupamaa, Prajapati starred in Main Hoon Aparajita with Tiwari and Manav Gohil.