'Prahaar': 'Anupamaa' child actor Princy Prajapati to make Bollywood debut

Career transition

Difference between TV, film acting

Prajapati, who has previously worked with actors like Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari, and Manasi Parekh, is excited about her film debut. She reflected on the difference between television and film acting, saying both require different skills. "TV teaches you discipline, confidence and how to face the camera through constant work," she explained. "Films require more depth, silence and attention to every expression." Before Anupamaa, Prajapati starred in Main Hoon Aparajita with Tiwari and Manav Gohil.