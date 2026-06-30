Pristine 1983 He-Man sells for $80,736 at LCG Auctions

Sales total $159,395 at auction

The previous record was $32,512 back in 2022, so this is a huge jump. Another highlight: a 1984 Snake Mountain playset fetched $78,659. Altogether, both items brought in $159,395.

According to LCG Auctions's founder Mark Montero, the recent live-action Masters of the Universe movie, despite not being a box-office hit, sparked major nostalgia and got both old fans and newcomers excited about He-Man again.