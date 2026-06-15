Is Pritam retiring from Bollywood? Cryptic post sparks speculation
What's the story
Renowned music composer Pritam celebrated his 55th birthday on Sunday and shared a thoughtful post on social media. In the message, he expressed gratitude to his well-wishers and spoke about wanting to "live life differently" by exploring paths that he has long wanted to pursue. His comments about moving beyond the mainstream have led fans to speculate whether this could mean retirement from commercial music.
Speculation
Here's what the composer wrote
In his post, Pritam wrote, "Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I've missed." "Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I've always been more curious about the roads unexplored."
Fan reactions
Fans speculate retirement, bid emotional goodbyes
The post quickly triggered varied reactions online, with fans wondering if Pritam was hinting at retirement from mainstream Bollywood music. Several social media users expressed shock and sadness, with one writing, "Pritam da is taking retirement," while another penned, "It's really sad to see our legends saying goodbye to mainstream." Others mourned the possibility of the end of the iconic Pritam-Arijit Singh era.
Iconic partnership
Pritam and Arijit Singh's blockbuster collaborations
Pritam and Singh have formed one of Bollywood's most memorable composer-singer partnerships. Some of their most celebrated songs are Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Hawayein, Khairiyat, Gerua, Raabta, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Their collaborations have defined the soundtrack of an entire generation. To recall, Singh announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this year.