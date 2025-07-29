Next Article
Prithviraj to collaborate with 'Narivetta' team on new film
Director Anuraj Manohar and writer Abin Joseph, the duo behind the impactful drama Narivetta, are teaming up again—this time with star Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Their new, still-untitled film starts shooting later this year.
Narivetta, inspired by the Muthanga tribal uprising, explored police and social injustice, ran for 40 days in theaters, and then hit Sony LIV.
Team's previous work and what to expect next
Narivetta marked Joseph's screenwriting debut and got noticed for tackling tough social issues through sharp storytelling.
With their reputation for bold political themes—and now a big name like Sukumaran on board—their next project has a lot of people curious.
If you're into films that mix real-world issues with strong narratives, keep an eye out for more updates soon!