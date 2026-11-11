Tamil-Telugu actor Priya Bhavani Shankar marries longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj
What's the story
Tamil-Telugu actor Priya Bhavani Shankar has married her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family members. The wedding video, which was released on Wednesday, captures the couple's joyous moments as they officially tie the knot.
Wedding details
About the wedding video
The viral video from the wedding shows Raj walking in first, wearing a white kurta.
He is seen surrounded by female family members holding bouquets of flowers.
Shankar, who is dressed in a red-and-gold saree, is brought in by men carrying a floral canopy.
The couple shares an adorable hug at the floral mandap before sitting for the ceremony.
They are seen laughing and joking as the priest guides them during the proceedings.
Twitter Post
See the wedding video here
November 11th— Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) November 11, 2026
Actress #PriyaBhavaniShankar and her long time boyfriend #RajvelRaj begin a beautiful new chapter together, celebrating their marriage in an intimate
ceremony surrounded by loved ones.#WeddingCelebration#NewBeginnings#KollywoodWeddingpic.twitter.com/Nd1Y2NKd9j
Pre-wedding hints
Shankar had hinted about wedding on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Shankar had hinted at her impending nuptials by posting a picture from what seemed to be a pre-wedding ceremony.
Dressed in a green saree with jasmine flowers in her hair, the 36-year-old looked radiant as she participated in the rituals with Raj.
The wedding music used in her Instagram Stories further confirmed the speculations.
Twitter Post
See their pre-wedding photos here
November 11th— Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) November 11, 2026
Actress #PriyaBhavaniShankar and
her long time boyfriend #RajvelRaj begin abeautiful new chapter together, celebrating their marriage in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones.#WeddingCelebration#NewBeginnings#KollywoodWeddingpic.twitter.com/ObHqU7Jroj
Relationship history
Couple has been dating for over 10 years
Shankar and Raj have been sharing pictures with each other on social media for a long time.
According to a Times Now report, the couple first met during their college days and have been dating for over 10 years now.
In August 2026, engagement rumors started swirling when Shankar posted a picture with Raj in traditional attire, wearing jasmine garlands with wedding music playing in the background.
Career highlights
Here's everything to know about Shankar
Shankar began her career as a news anchor on the Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai before venturing into acting.
She made her acting debut in 2017 with Meyaadha Maan and has since appeared in movies such as Monster, Mafia: Chapter 1, OhManapenne!, and Thiruchitrambalam.
She also starred in the Telugu film Kalyanam Kamaneeyam in 2023.
Meanwhile, Raj is a data/loyalty analyst.