Tamil-Telugu actor Priya Bhavani Shankar marries longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj

The viral video from the wedding shows Raj walking in first, wearing a white kurta.

He is seen surrounded by female family members holding bouquets of flowers.

Shankar, who is dressed in a red-and-gold saree, is brought in by men carrying a floral canopy.

The couple shares an adorable hug at the floral mandap before sitting for the ceremony.

They are seen laughing and joking as the priest guides them during the proceedings.