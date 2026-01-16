Priya Kapur wants Karisma Kapoor divorce papers in family estate fight

Sunjay's kids challenge Priya as inheritance drama heats up

Sunjay's children from his first marriage, Samaira and Kiaan, are questioning digital evidence linked to their father's will.

They claim there are gaps between Priya's statements and electronic records about where she was on March 21, 2025.

The siblings have also accused Priya of faking a will to cut them out of their inheritance, making this family dispute even more complicated.