Priya Kapur wants Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur divorce details in estate fight
Entertainment
Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's wife, has asked the Supreme Court for access to his 2016 divorce agreement with actor Karisma Kapoor.
She filed this request in November 2025, aiming to get certified copies of a settlement that gave Karisma custody of their kids, a Mumbai flat, ₹70 lakh alimony, and bonds worth ₹14 crore for child support.
Sunjay's massive estate sparks family dispute
After Sunjay's death in July 2025, his children with Karisma challenged his latest will—which leaves everything to Priya—calling it suspicious due to digital errors and missing family members.
Priya says she's already covered ₹90 lakh in post-death expenses.
The Delhi High Court has wrapped up hearings; now all eyes are on the Supreme Court hearing listed for January 2026.