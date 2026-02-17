Priya Mani, Mohit Raina to lead US-set family drama: Report
What's the story
Priya Mani and Mohit Raina have been roped in for an upcoming Indo-US immigrant family drama. The project is a collaboration between US-based Red Bison Productions and Mumbai's Azure Entertainment, marking the latter's first Hollywood venture. Harsh Mahadeshwar will write and direct this untitled film, which is inspired by a true story of an immigrant family's journey in America, reported Variety.
Actor's statement
Here's what the actors said
Raina said, "This project is very close to my heart because it explores identity and belonging in a deeply honest way." "Being part of Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions's first Indo-Hollywood collaboration makes it even more special, as it represents a meaningful step toward global storytelling." Meanwhile, Mani said she was drawn to the film by its "emotional truth."
Production insights
'Creating cinema that is deeply personal yet universally resonant'
Romila Saraf Bhat, the founder of Red Bison Productions, said, "From its inception, this story demanded a global voice and an honest cinematic treatment." "With Priya Mani and Mohit Raina leading the cast, and an inspiring narrative that spans continents, we are creating cinema that is deeply personal yet universally resonant." Prashant Ramesh Mishra of Azure Entertainment called it a defining moment for his company as they venture into global cinema.
Production details
Film to be shot across US and India
The film will go on floors in April, with shooting locations across New York and New Jersey in the US, and Delhi and Jammu-Kashmir in India. Azure Entertainment has previously produced films like Rocky Handsome, Badla, and Kesari while Red Bison's credits include Bhaag Bawre Aandhi Aayi. The film was originally launched under a different title and cast in 2023 before undergoing a revamp.