Priya Mani, Mohit Raina to lead US-set family drama: Report

Priya Mani and Mohit Raina have been roped in for an upcoming Indo-US immigrant family drama. The project is a collaboration between US-based Red Bison Productions and Mumbai's Azure Entertainment, marking the latter's first Hollywood venture. Harsh Mahadeshwar will write and direct this untitled film, which is inspired by a true story of an immigrant family's journey in America, reported Variety.

Actor's statement Here's what the actors said Raina said, "This project is very close to my heart because it explores identity and belonging in a deeply honest way." "Being part of Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions's first Indo-Hollywood collaboration makes it even more special, as it represents a meaningful step toward global storytelling." Meanwhile, Mani said she was drawn to the film by its "emotional truth."

Production insights 'Creating cinema that is deeply personal yet universally resonant' Romila Saraf Bhat, the founder of Red Bison Productions, said, "From its inception, this story demanded a global voice and an honest cinematic treatment." "With Priya Mani and Mohit Raina leading the cast, and an inspiring narrative that spans continents, we are creating cinema that is deeply personal yet universally resonant." Prashant Ramesh Mishra of Azure Entertainment called it a defining moment for his company as they venture into global cinema.

