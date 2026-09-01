Priyadarshan announces 'Wicked Sunny' with Kumar as hunter, 9th collaboration
Entertainment
Priyadarshan just announced his new comedy-thriller with Akshay Kumar, who's set to play a "hunter," a role the director calls "very, very interesting."
The film, tentatively titled Wicked Sunny, marks their ninth collaboration and Priyadarshan's 99th movie.
Production is expected to go on floors in December 2026 under Ramesh Taurani's production house/banner.
'Haiwaan' remake 'Oppam' Mohanlal cameo reported
This duo has delivered classics like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Their team-up is Haiwaan, a Hindi remake of Oppam, releasing September 11.
Haiwaan features Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, and Malayalam star Mohanlal, who, if the reports are to be believed, is set to make a special appearance in the Hindi remake.