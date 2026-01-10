Priyadarshan cheers Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' win Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is genuinely happy for Aditya Dhar, his former protege, whose movie Dhurandhar is a box office hit.

In a recent chat, Priyadarshan praised Dhar's down-to-earth attitude and shared how Dhar showed him the film's trailer before anyone else—a sweet nod to their strong mentor-mentee bond.