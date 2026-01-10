Next Article
Priyadarshan cheers Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' win
Filmmaker Priyadarshan is genuinely happy for Aditya Dhar, his former protege, whose movie Dhurandhar is a box office hit.
In a recent chat, Priyadarshan praised Dhar's down-to-earth attitude and shared how Dhar showed him the film's trailer before anyone else—a sweet nod to their strong mentor-mentee bond.
What makes 'Dhurandhar' stand out
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an intelligence officer on a high-stakes mission in Pakistan.
The film blends real events—like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and 2008 Mumbai attacks—with fiction for a gripping story.
This is just part one of a two-part series from Dhar.