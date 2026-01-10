Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' teaser drops January 2026
Vishal Bhardwaj's new action-thriller O'Romeo is dropping its first teaser in January, about a month before the movie hits theaters on February 13, 2026.
The teaser promises a peek into the criminal landscape of a bygone era, through the streets and shadows of India's metropolis, setting the stage for this crime saga.
What to expect from the teaser
Get ready for some serious Bhardwaj vibes—think moody visuals, intense character moments, and a cool background score that sets the tone.
You'll also catch Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, and Avinash Tiwary in their looks from the film.
Fun fact: This is Dimri's first film with Shahid Kapoor and her second with Tiwary after Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. Plus, it marks another collaboration between Kapoor and Bhardwaj after Kaminey and Haider.