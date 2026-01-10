Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight at Nupur's pre-wedding bash

Heartfelt performances and wedding plans

Kriti gave an emotional solo on "Dil Tu Jaan Tu" just for Nupur, and later teamed up with Varun Sharma for a playful "Lollipop Lagelu" performance.

The big day is set for January 11, with sweet personal touches like their dad walking Nupur down the aisle and a 'roast-and-toast' segment planned.