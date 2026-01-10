Next Article
Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight at Nupur's pre-wedding bash
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon played a prominent role in her sister Nupur's pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, kicking things off with a lively haldi and a dance-filled sangeet night.
Clips from the party show Kriti and Nupur dancing to "Sajnaji Vari Vari" with friends, while singer Stebin Ben looked on.
Heartfelt performances and wedding plans
Kriti gave an emotional solo on "Dil Tu Jaan Tu" just for Nupur, and later teamed up with Varun Sharma for a playful "Lollipop Lagelu" performance.
The big day is set for January 11, with sweet personal touches like their dad walking Nupur down the aisle and a 'roast-and-toast' segment planned.