Priyadarshan denies 'Bhooth Bangla' was meant as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' sequel

Priyadarshan , the director of the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, has denied reports claiming that his new movie was originally intended as a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa . Speaking to Hindustan Times, he called these rumors "false news." The two films share a similar cast and shooting location, but Priyadarshan insists their stories are very different.

Film distinction Priyadarshan on the genre of his next film Priyadarshan further elaborated on how Bhooth Bangla differs from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He said, "This is an absolute fantasy. That was a psychological thriller." "Here, I am exploiting people's belief in ghosts, giving a little bit of scientific reasoning behind it. Quantum physics says you can take one consciousness to another body and so on." "On that logic, I made that film."

Comedy concerns Priyadarshan is now afraid of pure comedy Despite his reputation for directing iconic comedies like Hera Pheri and Garam Masala, Priyadarshan confessed to being "afraid" of making an "out-and-out comedy." He explained, "There is a tendency to be repetitive. When you make 100 movies, what's new left to see?" "Youngsters should come to me with something new that excites me. Like this script (Bhooth Bangla), where I found the plot interesting, and I felt I could develop it."

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