Priyadarshan doesn't know me, says Rajpal Yadav after education jab Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Rajpal Yadav isn't holding back after director Priyadarshan said "the poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education."

Yadav said at a press conference, "This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn't know me. I am a well-educated guy... Even the biggest stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education."

He added, "Priyanji or anyone from Bollywood doesn't know the whole story, so any judgments from them don't hold value."