Priyadarshan doesn't know me, says Rajpal Yadav after education jab
Rajpal Yadav isn't holding back after director Priyadarshan said "the poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education."
Yadav said at a press conference, "This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn't know me. I am a well-educated guy... Even the biggest stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education."
He added, "Priyanji or anyone from Bollywood doesn't know the whole story, so any judgments from them don't hold value."
What did Priyadarshan say?
Yadav recently spent time in Tihar Jail after a cheque-bounce case in 2012 linked to his film Ata Pata Laapata. The movie flopped and left him owing ₹9 crore.
Priyadarshan—who first cast Yadav in Malamaal Weekly—said Yadav's legal mess was due to his lack of education, though he called him a "good soul."
Yadav's plans post-jail
Despite all this, Yadav's career is far from over.
He's got Bhooth Bangla (with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar) releasing soon, plus Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan, two web series, and more films lined up.