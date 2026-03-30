'Misunderstanding': Priyadarshan clarifies 'poor education' comment about Rajpal Yadav

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has clarified his controversial "poor education" comment about actor Rajpal Yadav . The statement had sparked a debate online amid Yadav's ongoing legal troubles over a ₹9cr check-bounce case. Speaking to journalist-host Siddharth Kannan, Priyadarshan recently explained that his comment was "misunderstood" and wasn't meant to question the actor's academic qualifications.

Clarification Priyadarshan says Yadav was not hurt When asked if Yadav was hurt by his comment, Priyadarshan said, "No, not at all. In fact, we spoke about it recently. It was a slight misunderstanding." He clarified that his statement referred to "village education," meaning exposure rather than formal schooling. "A person who grows up in a village has a very different kind of exposure compared to someone from a metro city."

Life experience Priyadarshan contrasts village and metro upbringing The director further explained that his comment was based on the differences in upbringing. He said, "There is a huge difference between someone from a village or small town and someone from a metro." "People from villages are often more innocent and trusting because they grow up in an environment where everyone helps each other." "In contrast, in a metro city, you are more aware of the kind of people around you, good and bad, right from childhood."

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No fallout Priyadarshan says his comment was not about academics Priyadarshan reiterated that his observation was not about academics or degrees. "Not at all. I was not referring to schooling or degrees. I was talking about life experience, what you learn from your surroundings and upbringing." He assured there was no tension between him and Yadav over the comment, saying, "Yes, he understood it completely. He was never hurt or worried about it." The duo has worked on several hit comedies together over the years.

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