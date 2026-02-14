Priyadarshan says Rajpal Yadav made 'blunder' due to 'poor education'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has come forward to support actor Rajpal Yadav , who is facing legal issues over a ₹9cr debt in a check-bounce case . In an interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan revealed that he has increased Yadav's fees for their upcoming film together to help him during this financially challenging time. He said, "I told the producers of my next film to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed."

Professional bond Priyadarshan on his long association with Yadav Priyadarshan, who has worked with Yadav on films like Malamaal Weekly, Bhagam Bhaag, Chup Chup Ke, and De Dana Dan, said he has known the actor for over 20 years. "I saw him for the first time in Jungle and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, he has starred in most of my films," the director added.

Legal insight Director attributes some of Yadav's troubles to lack of education Priyadarshan also revealed that he was aware of the court case and the difficulties Yadav has been facing for over a decade. "I knew about his problem. That's why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too." He attributed some of Yadav's troubles to a lack of formal education. "The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul," he said.

Industry support Gurmeet Choudhary offers financial help, urges colleagues to do same Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has also offered financial help to Yadav. He told Bollywood Hungama, "I am going to do all I can to help Rajpal ji financially. I also urge my colleagues in the film industry to come forward to help one of their troubled colleagues." Yadav's friend and long-time associate Padam Singh also defended him. Speaking to NDTV, he said that Yadav is a person with very pure intentions who will repay every single rupee if given time.

Film fiasco Singh defends 'Ata Pata Laapata' and Yadav Singh also spoke about Yadav's controversial film Ata Pata Laapata, for which the actor allegedly borrowed ₹5 crore from businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal. The film flopped at the box office, and the unpaid dues reportedly ballooned to nearly ₹9 crore, which Yadav has been unable to fully repay. Singh defended Yadav, saying he directed the film with great sincerity and that it was made with very "forward-thinking ideas."

Emotional appeal Emotional statement from Yadav before surrendering to Tihar authorities Before surrendering to the Tihar authorities recently, Yadav made an emotional statement highlighting the loneliness he has felt throughout this long legal battle. He told Bollywood Hungama, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain." These words from him sparked a wave of support from the film industry.