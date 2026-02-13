Rajpal's lawyer reveals he has paid ₹2.5cr of ₹5cr loan

Actor Rajpal Yadav 's lawyer has stated that the actor has repaid ₹2.5 crore of the ₹5 crore loan he had taken for a film. The clarification comes amid an ongoing check bounce case against Yadav, who surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026, after the Delhi High Court declined to grant him additional time in the long-pending matter. The court has now adjourned his bail plea hearing to February 16.

Legal proceedings 'No one should be imprisoned solely on basis of undertaking' Yadav's lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, told the media that the actor is ready to pay more. He stressed that imprisonment in such cases should not be purely based on undertakings. "No one should be imprisoned solely on the basis of an undertaking... If we pay the money, then the matter won't be argued on merit, and it will be treated as a settlement," he said in Hindi.

Debt details Yadav's lawyer on settlement Upadhyay further revealed, "The original ₹5 crore became ₹11 crore." "So far, we have paid ₹2.5 crore in this case. Around ₹1 crore had been deposited with the registry earlier, and we had also brought a check of ₹25 lakh." "Whatever assistance we are receiving, we are ready to deposit it with the court. There is no major issue on that front," he added.

Case history What is the case against Yadav? The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film flopped, and the actor couldn't repay the loan. In 2018, a magisterial court found him guilty of check dishonor under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to six months in prison. The amount due eventually rose to nearly ₹9 crore.

