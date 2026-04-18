Priyadarshan-Mohanlal's next to start in November
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan is gearing up for his 100th film, a musical drama starring his frequent collaborator Mohanlal. The yet-untitled project will explore the complex relationship between a father and son, both of whom are renowned Carnatic singers. "I will start my film with Mohanlal sir in November. It's a complicated film because it's a musical and will take me a lot of time to put together," Priyadarshan told Mid-Day.
Casting insights
Film to feature a clash of egos, conflicting ideologies
Priyadarshan revealed that the film will feature a clash of egos between the father and son. He said, "It's a commercial entertainer with action, 12 songs, and a family drama at its heart." The director also shared his vision for casting the father's character, stating he wants to find an elderly newcomer with a background in Carnatic and Hindustani music, as well as Kathakali. "If SP Balasubrahmanyam was alive, I would have requested him to play the role," he said.
Singing role
Why Priyadarshan won't let Mohanlal sing in the film
Despite Mohanlal's vocal talents, Priyadarshan has decided not to have him sing in the upcoming film. "Mohanlal sir sings very well. He has sung for movies before, but I won't make him sing in this film as it involves classical singing on a high [octave]," he said. The film will be shot in Palakkad, Kerala and will also be written by Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, the director's latest, the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, was released on Friday.