Priyadarshan-Mohanlal's next to start in November

Casting insights

Film to feature a clash of egos, conflicting ideologies

Priyadarshan revealed that the film will feature a clash of egos between the father and son. He said, "It's a commercial entertainer with action, 12 songs, and a family drama at its heart." The director also shared his vision for casting the father's character, stating he wants to find an elderly newcomer with a background in Carnatic and Hindustani music, as well as Kathakali. "If SP Balasubrahmanyam was alive, I would have requested him to play the role," he said.